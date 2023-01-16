As it turns out, yes — Bayern Munich might be working to get Chelsea’s Kai Havertz

In Monday’s Daily Schmankerl, we speculated that the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk in London from Shakhtar Donetsk — plus the recent loan of Joao Felix from Atlético Madrid to Chelsea FC — could make Kai Havertz the odd man out and very available for a sale.

Furthermore, we hinted that Bayern Munich might be a potential landing spot for Havertz where he could possible take the role of no. 9 of the future in Bavaria.

Well, things really might be headed that away according to French outlet Media Foot:

After signing a check for 40 million euros for Benoit Badiashile and 12 million euros for Andrey Santos, in addition to the loan of Joao Felix, Chelsea continues and impresses. Arrivals should also make room for departures. In the lead, the German star, Kai Havertz. According to our information, a club is already on the lookout for him. It is Bayern Munich, who is positioned very actively behind the scenes...

The Bavarians do not appear likely to make any type of move for Havertz now (though it is not out of the realm of possibility), but the summer could be be a prime period for Bayern Munich to help Chelsea unload its surplus attackers—and perhaps at a cut-rate price.