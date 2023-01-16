Bavarian Podcast Works S5E29: Bayern Munich youngsters shine vs Salzburg, Julian Nagelsmann’s BIG mistake, bad news about Sommer, and more!

With only one week left to go before the Bundesliga restarts, Bayern Munich still don’t have a new keeper. The test game vs RB Salzburg ended in a 4-4 draw with the youngsters scoring upstaging the senior players by a wide margin. Fans and Julian Nagelsmann are worried about how the transfer window is shaping up, but there are also questions about the starting XI and tactics.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Our impressions from the friendly.

Comments on Mathys Tel and Arijon Ibrahimovic, the two outstanding talents.

Crediting Hasan Salihamidzic for how Bayern’s youth system is functioning at the moment.

Why Bayern’s youth setup looks far better than Borussia Dortmund right now.

Which youth players deserve a callup to the first team?

INNN brings up the elephant in the room — Thomas Muller is being misused AGAIN.

A back-and-forth over Thomas Muller’s future role in the team, rotation, and lineups against PSG in the Champions League.

How Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala can coexist in the lineup without conflict.

Moving onto Yann Sommer and the problem with the goalkeeper search.

A quick aside on the transfer and table weirdness in the EPL.

Ending the pod on a positive note.

