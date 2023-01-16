Lothar Matthäus disapproves of Thomas Müller playing at striker

In recent times, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has been playing at striker for both club and country. This is a recurring phenomenon that has not brought positive results; everyone knows that the Raumdeuter works best behind a striker and not as the striker. Club legend Lothar Matthäus agrees that the 33-year-old should not play there anymore.

Lothar told German news outlet kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) that playing Müller out of position at striker is hindering the 1989-born attacker and doesn’t get the chance to do what he does best. The 61-year-old former midfielder also reiterated that Müller should play at the 10 or CAM.

“You’re not doing Thomas any favours, he’s in the wrong place up front; play him where his strengths are,” Lothar said. “Thomas belongs behind the striker, like in the past with Robert Lewandowski.”

Lothar also said that you shouldn’t write Müller off despite the emergence of Jamal Musiala: “He has strong competition there with Jamal Musiala - currently Germany’s only world class player. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t write Thomas Müller off. We’re still a long way from that.”

The ex-Bayern and Inter Milan player also said that he doesn’t want to see Müller in a bit part role for Germany and boost stats – like a certain former great. “I don’t want to see him in the role of Lukas Podolski — just to be there and come in at the 90th minute for the stats,” said Lothar.

It is plain for everyone to see that Müller is a CAM and nothing else; playing him anywhere else (whether it’s at striker or on the wing) renders him nearly ineffective. This season, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann decided to put Müller in a fight for minutes with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at striker while Jamal Musiala and Ryan Gravenberch duke it out for time at CAM. This doesn’t even include Sadio Mané and some other attacker that Bayern are trying to sign. Müller’s position is in limbo after being deemed “no longer untouchable” at the club and playing him at striker is just wrong on so many levels. I beg, Jules: play him at CAM as much as possible. Save experiments with out of position players for another time.