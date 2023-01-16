Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich not satisfied with his recent performances

During a press conference in Doha, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was asked about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the team’s chances in the second half of this season with so many players injured, as well as how the team has found itself under second-year coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The time accumulated together on the training ground has been well spent, in his view.

“You can tell that a lot of automatisms are there and that our cooperation is better,” Kimmich said. “We aren’t starting from nothing, after all. The training is extremely fun, despite being intense as well.”

But the missing players will hurt — not only the stars but also Bouna Sarr, the forgotten man at right-back (and Sadio Mané’s Senegal teammate) whom even the reporter neglected to mention.

“You can definitely tell it hurts to lose these players, and for such a long time as well,” Kimmich said. “Especially Manuel [Neuer] and Lucas [Hernandez], who will be out for a while, Bouna [Sarr] has already been out for a while. I hope Sadio [Mane] will be back soon and that not all too many that will join them.”

As for the 2022/23 campaign overall, Kimmich was ever the perfectionist. “I think my first half of this season was one of my most stable first halves of a season. I wasn’t exactly excellent in the second half of last season,” he said.

Kimmich’s eyes then hardened as he thought of how he could improved in the future.

“Goal scoring is definitely an area in which I can improve,” he offered while delving into the different tactical roles he has for the Bavarians. “It can, at times, depend on whether I am being played in a single pivot, in which I have different responsibilities, or in a double pivot, in which I have more freedom to get up the pitch. Therefore balance is a topic that I, and the team, continue to look to improve in.”