Brazzo: Manuel Neuer ski injury was a huge blow for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić confirmed the club were sent reeling by news of Manuel Neuer's ski injury in his vacation after the FIFA Men’s World Cup, but they are dealing with every possible eventuality.

“Manuel Neuer’s injury hit us hard — of course we didn’t expect it,” Brazzo said on Christian Falk’s podcast (via @iMiaSanMia). “We’re considering our options and have time until January 31 to do something — or do nothing. Sven Ulreich has always done well whenever he played.”

Ulreich has indeed been in this position before as Neuer’s deputy. But with campus talent Johannes Schenk the next available backup at the position, would Bayern really risk not having an alternative to Ulreich as well — should injury or illness befall him?

It may not be a question of wills, but of ways. The transfer window is closing in weeks. Even as Brazzo races to secure a new arrival, time is fast running out.