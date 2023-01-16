How it started...Who Bayern Munich’s potential replacements for Manuel Neuer were

Bayern Munich realized it had a big problem for the remainder of the season when legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg after the World Cup and was ruled out for the rest of the season. With Bayern keeping expectations high for the rest of the season, they need a replacement.

The obvious choice was Alexander Nubel, but there proved to be too much red tape to cross to make that happen. AS Monaco isn’t eager to let their starting goalkeeper go easily, and Nubel seemed to not really want to return to Bayern either. While Bayern Munich was talking to AS Monaco as late as last week about a move, it still looks unlikely.

Keylor Navas was also an option, however, there was one big complication. Paris Saint-Germain is facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League and they would effectively be selling a huge asset to a team that desperately needs it.

There was also one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, Croatia’s Dominik Livaković, who was ruled out after about a week of speculation.

With Gladbach’s Yann Sommer expressing interest in the move, it now comes down to whether or not the two clubs and work it all out. Time, however, is ticking.