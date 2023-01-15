Breaking: Bayern Munich have re-opened negotiations with Gladbach over Yann Sommer

The rollercoaster that is Bayern Munich’s search for a new goalkeeper continues after Manuel Neuer sustained a long term injury. After countless failed attempts to sign a new goalkeeper, multiple missed internal deadlines, and some begging by coach Julian Nagelsmann, there is yet another twist in the tale as a report from Andreas Boni has emerged that Bayern has resumed negotiations with Borussia Mönchengladbach over Yann Sommer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Previously, all the reporting had centered around how Bayern would fail to sign Sommer and would have to stick to just Sven Ulreich. First, Sommer was too expensive, then Gladbach wanted to first sign a replacement, then the replacement could not be signed and it was all dead in the water. Yet it seems to be back on, as this report indicates. In fact, negotiations this time around have been secret. So secret they have immediately been reported on.

As Bayern were offering around €4 million and Gladbach wanted at least double that amount, it remains to be seen how both clubs could come to an agreement. But with Bayern in desperate need of a goalkeeper and less than a week away before the first competitive fixture of the new season, there will be motivation to get the deal done quickly.