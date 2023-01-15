Bayern Munich almost signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2021

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of Europe’s most talented wingers. The Georgian wing wizard has impressed in Italy, being a key player for Gil Azzurri in Serie A and the Champions League while tearing up teams and their fullbacks like no one’s business (ask Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold). Bayern Munich could’ve used a player like that, but instead snapped up Luka Parkadze who is believed to be going down the same path as “Kvara”. But what if I told you Bayern could’ve gotten the real Kvara first?

Per Tz, Bayern were targeting the then 20-year-old winger who was playing for Russian club Rubin Kazan back in 2021, but never approached the club to inquire about the youngster. Enter Napoli who signed the Georgian for only 10 million euros in summer 2022 and has been on a rapid rise since.

Kvara was so good, that his former advisor at Rubin Kazan said that he will end up at either Bayern or Real Madrid; most recently, Kvara starred in a 5-1 thrashing of Juventus. Speaking of the Old Lady, Bayern missing out on Kvara has shades of Juventus balking at paying Molde FK a measly two million euros for a certain Erling Haaland back in 2018. Yes, Bayern got themselves a nice Jamal Musiala from Chelsea FC so maybe Kvara wasn’t needed, but clubs might want to call dibs on players next time?