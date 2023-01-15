Germany men’s national team planning friendlies with France, Japan, and more for 2023

Germany didn’t get the results they hoped for in their abbreviated 2022 Men’s World Cup run — but it was more than the lack of silverware, it was the lack of games. By crashing out after only three out of a possible seven, Hansi Flick’s squad were deprived of an important opportunity for their development in a competitive environment in what are still relatively early days for the new national team coach.

For 2023, the DFB will try to get the men’s national team top-quality practice against a diverse set of opponents. A report from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) outlines the details, with EURO 2020 opponents France first among the list of candidate friendly opponents — as well as World Cup group stage foes Japan.

Additionally from the report:

The upcoming international break in March is expected to feature a European & a south American opponent. In September/October, the team is expected to travel to the USA and Mexico to play two games there.

Time is a-tickin’ for Flick. By the end of 2023, Flick will be rounding into his third year on the job since departing Bayern Munich in 2021. He’ll be expected to have put his stamp completely on the team by the 2024 EURO — and the present will be a critical period for assembling the pieces together.