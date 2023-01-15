 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel’s “will he, won’t he” continues

Don’t you know giving mixed signals is never good for a relationship, Nübel?

By Frank Mo
new
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LORIENT-MONACO Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

The Alexander Nübel saga has been going on for quite a while now. Initially, after Bayern Munich lost first choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to a long term injury and with only backup Sven Ulreich left, Plan A seemed to be to bring AS Monaco loanee Nübel back to the Bayern. But Nübel said that “it wouldn’t make sense to return to Bayern”, so Bayern moved on to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer.

The Sommer deal now seems to have collapsed as well. And in yet another twist, Nübel might have changed his tune on returning to Munich, according to some quotes picked up by Tz.

Speaking in a press conference before AS Monaco’s league match against AC Ajaccio, Nübel said: “The transfer window is open until the end of January. In football, anything can happen.”

Of course, the ex-Schalke man then followed this up with obligatory an “the decision is Monaco’s” quote and added that Monaco “told me they didn’t want to let me go during the winter”. Whether his mind has changed or not, it may not matter if AS Monaco do not want to let Nübel go. The Ligue 1 side are chasing a spot in European football, as well Europa League glory.

