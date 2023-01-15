Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid battling over Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard?; RB Leipzig outdueling Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG for star midfielder?; Inter Miami, Barca hold out hope for Leo Messi; Bayern rejects GK; and MORE!

It seems that Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid eyeing him up. The report below states that Real Madrid has interest in Pavard, but might be at least a little wary that he wants to play exclusively as a center-back. At this stage, Real Madrid wants a right-back and there is no word on whether or not the Frenchman would ink a deal to play that position:

A lot has been said about David Alaba’s reluctance to play at left-back this season. The Austrian International was initially signed for his dynamic profile and ability to play both in central and the left side of defence, but the plan did not pan out as expected for Real Madrid. If reports from Sky Sport Germany (h/t Madrid Xtra) are to be believed, the Merengues dodged a similar bullet with Benjamin Pavard. Reports had recently suggested that Real Madrid had shown an interest in signing in the French international, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season. The 26-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at Bayern Munich but is unlikely to renew and the German champions are said to be open to his departure this summer, following a few disciplinary issues. Real Madrid are among a host of clubs to have been linked with Pavard, with arch-rivals Barcelona also being credited with an interest. The report from Sky Germany mentions that Los Blancos enquired about the player’s availability with Bayern Munich recently as a possible reinforcement for the right-back position.

Meanwhile, Barca Universal captured a report that states the Catalans are actually pole position to land Pavard:

According to German publication BILD (h/t MARCA), Barcelona are in pole position to secure the signing of Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard. The 26-year-old Frenchman is also on the radars of Real Madrid. Pavard has had somewhat of a falling out with Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. And with his contract expiring in 18 months, rumours of a summer exit have been doing the rounds for a while now.

RB Leipzig might out-duel Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné:

It would be typical of RB Leipzig to turn an outgoing transfer into a net win. This week Leipzig has been heavily linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné. A transfer, however, is not shoo-in as the 21-year-old is also desired by the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG, and Chelsea. Although an up-and-coming club, Leipzig is not yet on the level with some of the teams mentioned. But Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has the ultimate card up his sleeve. The 49-year-old knows all the details of the Koné contract as he signed the Frenchman while he was the sporting director in Gladbach.

Bayern Munich is nearing its return to real action (non-friendlies) and there is plenty to yack about after the team broke its training camp in Doha.

With a tough test against RB Leipzig waiting next week, Bayern Munich had some things to work out at training camp and it seems like the team is settling into form. All of that combined with the general craziness surrounding the club leaves for a lot to be discussed.

Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at the takeaways from Bayern Munich’s training camp in Doha, including the winners and losers.

Thomas Müller’s role on the squad moving forward...does he have one?

A loan for Lovro Zvonarek during the summer transfer window?

An update on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation, including some doubt on whether or not Manuel Neuer can return to his top form.

Getting excited for the second half of the season.

Chelsea FC is a train wreck right now for a number of reasons, but if you just want to focus on the pitch, they stink at the moment — and Kai Havertz wants your support Chelsea fans:

Tough times call for togetherness. We're as frustrated as all the fans with the way things are going at the moment. We'll continue to work on ourselves and improve with everyday! COYB pic.twitter.com/AdYJYAAYEw — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) January 13, 2023

In other Chelsea news, it appears appears they have out-gunned Arsenal FC for Mykhailo Mudryk:

Inter Miami and FC Barcelona are both holding out hope that Lionel Messi and PSG fail to work out a deal:

While a contract extension is expected to be agreed shortly, Lionel Messi has not yet confirmed that he will be renewing his deal with PSG. Barcelona and Inter Miami remain interested.

All that was missing from this story was a GIF of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić giving this agent the ol’ Dikembe Mutombo finger wag:

Vladan Kovačević’s agent spoke to Hasan Salihamidžić this week and asked him to at least take a look at the goalkeeper and think about the idea. However, the agent was told that Bayern are not interested. Franjo Vranjkovic, agent of goalkeeper Vladan Kovačević, offers him to Bayern again: “An English club is willing to buy him now and loan him out to one of the top 10 leagues for 6 months, only to a club playing for something. That would be a great situation for Bayern”.” Vranjkovic: “Everyone would be happy with that: Rakow would have a great transfer, the English club would get their ideal goalkeeper, Bayern would be guaranteed clean sheets and Kovačević would be one step closer to having a great career.”