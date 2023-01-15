 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich sporting director Brazzo looking forward to the Bundesliga title race

Leipzig, Freiburg, and more are eager to knock the Bavarians off their throne.

SV Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is looking forward to all challengers to the Rekordmeister’s attempt to capture their eleventh straight Bundesliga title.

“Dortmund is there, Leipzig is there, Leverkusen is also strong. We have to wait and see how they present themselves in the second half of the season. Freiburg and Union [Berlin] also play a good role,” Brazzo said recently (Az, via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s good and exciting. But we want to look at ourselves and win our games.”

Borussia Dortmund, to be fair, are sixth place in the table and nine points below the roaring Bavarians. But they are usually seen as second best.

SC Freiburg have the closest distance (four points) as we close in on the start of the second half of the season — which for Bayern means a trip to visit RB Leipzig.

“An absolute top game. We know what a great team Leipzig have,” Brazzo said of that matchup. “We’ll immediately get down to business.”

