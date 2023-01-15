Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp responds to Bayern Munich transfer rumors

Bayern Munich are still finding a goalkeeper and so far, locked their sights on Borussia Mönchengladbach number 1 Yann Sommer. The Rekordmeister have also targeted another player in their intensive search: Kevin Trapp.

Kicker via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia reported that Eintracht Frankfurt’s 32-year-old has heard the rumors about a potential move to Bavaria. The Europa League winner first wished Bayern’s custodian well, the injured Manuel Neuer, and has not paid attention to the transfer talk. His reasoning is that it is the middle of the season.

“Manuel Neuer is injured and has not retired; I wish him a speedy and good recovery,” Trapp said. “We know what kind of goalkeeper Manuel is. So, I didn’t really pay much attention to it. I read that, of course, but we’re in the middle of the season.”

Bayern are still haggling with Gladbach for Sommer while Alexander Nubel at AS Monaco has developed into a “maybe” situation. Trapp moving to Bayern hasn’t gained much traction, so maybe take this rumor with a grain of salt.