Bayern Munich’s Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić happy to see squad back and focused on club football

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has come away from the team’s training camp in Doha impressed with what he saw.

“We trained two or three times a day. We tried to make the best use of the time here. The players had a good rest on vacation and were able to switch off with their families. Now we tried to switch back to working mode. I think the players did very well. The coaching team gave clear guidelines and worked a lot in the tactical and physical areas. We were very happy with the conditions here. We had perfect weather for training,” said Salihamidžić (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’re all very satisfied and have come through the preparation without any serious injuries. Only Matthijs (de Ligt) has slight ankle problems. But it’s not bad at all. What we set out to do, we implemented very well.”

Salihamidžić indicated that he is always there observing the progress of the players and the coaching staff.

“Of course I’m there in the training sessions. We had a few talks and tried to work through the issues that we have. Each of us forgot about the World Cup now. Of course, it plays a role somewhere. But we have a stable environment here at FC Bayern,” said Salihamidžić. “We know what our goals and targets are, how our team works. You don’t have that much time to think about the past, you have to concentrate on training. I’m with the team and trying to make the best use of the time to have some talks.”

Overall, Salihamidžić like that his club is able to get away from everything and reboot a little ahead of the Rückrunde.

“I’m a big friend of training camps. You are together, try to have conversations, sometimes drink coffee together. This is the time when you grow together, when you can do what you can’t do in everyday life,” Salihamidžić said. “Many clubs say they prefer to stay at home and train. But I’m a friend of the fact you stay as a team in summer and winter and have time for yourself and the team. It’s about team building, having lots of conversations, growing together and working very focused.”