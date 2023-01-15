Analyzing the FIFA 23 Team of the Year: Part 3 – The Attackers

The nominees for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) have been released and there’s no guarantee that everyone will be happy about the selection of the nominees. I’ll be the judge of that.

This is a new series that I will be doing where I analyze the nominees for the Attackers, Midfielders, and Defenders + GK. I will be writing down who I think should be in the final team and those who should have and should not have been included in the nominees list. I will be following the standard 4-3-3 formation so, for the part where I say who makes the cut, I will be listing the goalkeeper and four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. To make it fair, I won’t be criticizing players I haven’t seen much of.

Let’s not wait any longer, let’s go!

The Attackers

The players tasked to score goals and win the game for their team (most of the time). Some obvious nominees and some surprising ones in there, let’s see who they are.

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo and Spain)

Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco and France)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan and Portugal)

Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona and France)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal FC and Brazil)

Phil Foden (Manchester City and England)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool and the Netherlands)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Borja Iglesias (Real Betis and Spain)

Ciro Immobile (Lazio and Italy)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur and England)

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt and France)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur and Sweden)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona and Poland)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan and Argentina)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig and France)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool and Uruguay)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli and Nigeria)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea)

Martin Terrier (Stade Rennais and France)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus and Serbia)

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan and France)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France)

Get in the team! – Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi

If this is what you expected, then we are in agreement. Mbappe and Haaland are on an entirely different level despite being under 25. The consistency throughout 2022 and their goalscoring exploits are a sight to behold.

Messi is there because he finally won the World Cup and I’m 99% sure he’s gonna make the cut, not much we can do.

Did your invite end up like Choupo’s? – Sadio Mane

I already said in Part 2 that Mane shouldn’t be with the midfielders but with the attackers. Technically, Mane wasn’t nominated for the attackers.

What’re you doing here? – Darwin Nunez

While he was great at Benfica before moving to Liverpool, the latter part of 2022 has not been good for Nunez. The Uruguayan Alvaro Morata has not looked every pound of the 80 million Liverpool forked over and is struggling to find his footing. Sure, he has more goals than Haaland in 2023, but that’s for another time.

