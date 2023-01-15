 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is set on returning to the team

Neuer is a man on a mission and determined to come back

By Soundz58
/ new
FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s current hunt for a goalkeeper does not seem to faze Manuel Neuer. Amidst speculation on who could potentially replace him and names such as Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, and Kevin Trapp being dropped left and right, Neuer is focused on recovering from his injury in order to claim his number-one spot between the posts even though it seems undisputed. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, “The Wall” is determined to come back and worked out a detailed plan with his doctors to achieve a speedy recovery:

Neuer definitely wants to return to action and the goal is a comeback for the 2023/2024 season. He will turn 37 in March and looks ready to prevent goals for quite some time still. The question is what the level of performance that he can achieve will be once he returns. Going through such an injury must have taken an immense toll on his body, and one can only hope that he will truly regain his full strength to perform as he desires.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works