Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is set on returning to the team

Bayern Munich’s current hunt for a goalkeeper does not seem to faze Manuel Neuer. Amidst speculation on who could potentially replace him and names such as Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, and Kevin Trapp being dropped left and right, Neuer is focused on recovering from his injury in order to claim his number-one spot between the posts even though it seems undisputed. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, “The Wall” is determined to come back and worked out a detailed plan with his doctors to achieve a speedy recovery:



Neuer definitely wants to return to action and the goal is a comeback for the 2023/2024 season. He will turn 37 in March and looks ready to prevent goals for quite some time still. The question is what the level of performance that he can achieve will be once he returns. Going through such an injury must have taken an immense toll on his body, and one can only hope that he will truly regain his full strength to perform as he desires.