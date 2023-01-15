Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka wants his body built to last

Contrary to popular belief, it is not always #BulkSZN for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 27-year-old has undergone a complete body transformation over the past few years and there is a method to the Germany international’s madness. Goretzka wants his body to withstand the rigors of playing in the central midfield in today’s physical game.

“I was a key player at Schalke, and that’s the role I’ve gradually taken on at Bayern, because you can’t do that at a club like this overnight. You always have to develop, and the philosophy here is different from Schalke,” Goretzka told FCBayern.com. “At Bayern, you have the ball a lot more, so you concentrate more on what you can give the team when you have the ball. But also the range of tasks out of possession became bigger. Especially in my position in the center, you’re involved significantly in both attack and defense.”

Goretzka figures to play a key role in the team’s success over the course of the rest of the season. After sitting out injured for a good portion of the Hinrunde, Goretzka is aiming to make a big impact in the second half of the season.