Julian Nagelsmann practically begs Bayern Munich to sign a new keeper

With only a week to go before the Bundesliga restarts, it seems like Julian Nagelsmann is feeling the pressure. Bayern Munich have failed to secure a replacement goalkeeper following the injury to Manuel Neuer, and the coach is obviously displeased.

While generally mum about the club’s transfer policy, Julian Nagelsmann finally expressed what could be seen as displeasure about Bayern’s inability to sign Yann Sommer (or really, anybody else). What follows is an earnest plea from a coach begging for more goalkeeping depth ...

Julian Nagelsmann: "Everyone sees the goalkeeping situation. We have to get a goalkeeper anyway, that's out of the question. What if Ulle tears a ligament next week, what do we do then?" [@SPORT1] pic.twitter.com/lfTzxPeEao — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 14, 2023

“Then a very young goalkeeper,” continued Nagelsmann, “who played his first game today, would have to play in the Champions League and Bundesliga. Then everyone would say: Are you still drunk? Why don’t you get a goalkeeper?”

The coach reiterated his faith in second keeper Sven Ulreich, but said that the club needed a new signing regardless.

“We have to discuss it, it has nothing to do with trust (in Ulreich). Ulle knows his role, we know what he can do — Ulle knows what he can do. We already trusted him in the first half of the season when Manu was injured. I didn’t play the third goalkeeper, but him.”

“Ulle also knows that we have to work on the situation. It’s our job to do what’s best for the club,” Nageslmann concluded.

Honestly, he’s not wrong about the situation. Without another goalkeeper, Bayern Munich are sitting ducks right now. Forget about PSG in the Champions League, even the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal will be in jeopardy if the keeper issue doesn’t get sorted. Nagelsmann knows this, and he seems to be putting pressure on the board to act fast. The fact that he feels the need to say this at all is rather worrying.