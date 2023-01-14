Yann Sommer’s move to Bayern Munich could collapse due to an unexpected reason

Since Manuel Neuer is out of commission for the rest of the season (and possibly beyond), Bayern Munich need a new goalkeeper ASAP. There’s a game against PSG coming up in the Champions League and no ordinary backup is going to cut it against the likes of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. So the club naturally identified Yann Sommer as their replacement of choice.

Unfortunately, that move looks like it’s close to collapse. The problem isn’t Borussia Monchengladbach as previously reported. Well, technically they’re part of the problem, but not the whole part. It has to do with Gladbach’s choice of replacement, Jonas Omlin of Montpellier.

Yann Sommer's move to Bayern is becoming increasingly unlikely. The reason is Montpellier, who refuse to release Jonas Omlin (Gladbach's favourite replacement) this month, due to them being in a relegation battle and the lack of affordable alternatives [@SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/R1l5PVS96D — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 13, 2023

I know what you’re thinking. Can’t Bayern just match BMG’s price and snatch Sommer up? The answer is no, it’s not that easy. Sommer has no reported release clause in his contract, so Gladbach can simply reject any offer Bayern makes.

Even if Bayern match the reported demand of 8m euros, the Foals could reject it if Omlin can’t be secured as a replacement. Naturally, this makes negotiations very complicated. BMG have a solid chance of getting into Europe next season, and the financial fallout from missing out would be much greater than losing Sommer on a potential free transfer (his contract expired this summer).

The winter transfer window is already half-over. Can Brazzo find a replacement before it closes?