Jamal Musiala finds silver lining in Bayern Munich’s draw with Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala looked like he was happy to be back on the pitch with his club. Despite the Bavarians not being able to capture a win, the 19-year-old was pleased with much of what he saw.

“Of course we would have liked to win. But we did a good job and saw the things we can do better. The atmosphere in the team is very good, we are working hard and looking forward to the league starting again,” said Musiala (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala is entering a new phase to his young career. No longer expected to be the understudy Thomas Müller, but the starter at the No. 10, Musiala is expected to carry a more important role on the squad and should be the integral figure to the team’s attack moving forward. His silky moves, excellent vision, and knack for creating offense for himself and others have Bayern Munich fans excited — and other Bundesliga club quaking in their boots.