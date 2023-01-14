Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind gets trial by fire against up-tempo Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich’s 4-4 draw with Red Bull Salzburg was a wild, rollicking ride that neither team could ever really feel comfortable in.

For new Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind, it was an “out of the frying pan and into the fire” scenario as he had to try and settle in with a new team while being under constant bombardment from the Red Bull Salzburg attack.

“It’s still a bit difficult to say where I currently stand. The training camp definitely helped me. I was able to get to know my colleagues. I feel fit and ready for the tasks to come,” Blind said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “FC Bayern is a very good club with a tradition that speaks for itself and I’m proud to be here.”

Blind figures to play a key role for Bayern Munich during the second half of the season. The Dutchman’s versatility and veteran guile should serve the Bavarians well at some point.