Thomas Müller says Bayern Munich full of confidence after RB Salzburg friendly

Bayern Munich ironed out the proverbial kinks from their winter holidays in a tune-up friendly with RB Salzburg at Bayern’s campus pitch that finished 4-4. The scoreline wasn’t the most promising signal for Bayern’s second half of the season, but not everyone is worried — Thomas Müller among them.

Speaking after the friendly, the Raumdeuter said that Bayern is looking forward to the Bundesliga’s restart against RB Leipzig — the real barometer for where the team is right now.

“Against Leipzig, we’ll see where we currently stand,” Muller told Az’s Maximilian Koch. “We’re traveling there full of self-confidence. Leipzig is one of our main competitors for the title. We want to widen the gap.”

Müller clocked a total of 63 minutes in the friendly before being replaced by Marcel Sabitzer. Nagelsmann made the decision to start him as Bayern’s most advanced attacker — a spot usually occupied by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of late. Müller’s best position is arguably a CAM just behind a striker, but Nagelsmann wants to try different looks amongst a star-studded cast of attackers.

Müller missed a total of 9 matches towards the end of the Hinrunde through illness and injury, and he hasn’t scored since the 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on October 12th. He also didn’t have a great World Cup with Germany, so Nagelsmann will certainly be hoping that his number 25 can quickly turn around his form, well aware of the fact of how many other attacking options he has at his disposal.