Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich feels no need to ramp up his leadership duties

Some would say that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is a born leader.

A player that acts as a bridge between different sects of the locker room, Kimmich is truly one of the most key players on the Bayern Munich roster.

With team captain Manuel Neuer out of the mix for the rest of the season, Kimmich does not anticipate that he will have to do any more than he is already doing when it comes to helping guide the squad through the Rückrunde.

“I don’t feel like my role is changing or that I need to change. I’ll keep going like I’ve done in the past. In the end, performances on the pitch is what counts and that’s what I focus on,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich is buoyed by other players, who can help shoulder the burden of Neuer’s absence. Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, and Kingsley Coman are just a few of the other players who could help provide the stability needed to cover for Neuer while he is out of action.

Kimmich played all 90 minutes in the friendly against Red Bull Salzburg. While not a surprise, it is yet one more example of how important he is to the squad both on and off the pitch.

