Bayern Munich can’t imagine life without Jamal Musiala and want to keep him forever

Jamal Musiala is not just a talented footballer. “Generational” is a word that best describes him. Even at a team like Bayern Munich, where talent is as common as oxygen, he seems to stand out among his peers as one of the best. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who was responsible for signing Musiala in from Chelsea back in the day, is well aware of this fact.

“I can no longer imagine the team without Jamal,” said Brazzo on the Bayern Insider podcast (via @iMiaSanMia). “We want to make sure that he stays with us in the long term and if possible stays in Munich forever.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Bayern fan who disagrees with him. Musiala seems like the natural successor to Thomas Muller in the No. 10 position. Gifted with the dribbling skills of prime Franck Ribery and a fine tactical mind for modern-day pressing football, the 19-year-old seems like a player who will dominate the pitch for years to come.

He, along with Alphonso Davies, could be a pillar for the next generation of Bayern Munich. With the bosses recognizing that potential, expect some serious contract negotiations in the coming months. The foundations of Bayern’s future could be laid in those talks.