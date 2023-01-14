 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Injury Update: “Matthijs de Ligt is ready for Leipzig”

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić reports the Dutch CB will be ready for the Bundesliga restart

By alco1
/ new
FC Bayern München Doha Training Camp - Day 4 Photo by Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Injuries have been hitting Bayern Munich’s squad hard lately (Yikes...the amount of times I’ve read that sentence in the past 11-12 years). After losing Lucas Hernández during France’s first match of the World Cup, and captain Manuel Neuer’s tragic ski accident, Matthijs de Ligt (ankle) and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (cold) were added to the list of injuries and ailments during the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar.

Luckily, the Dutch center-back seems to be ready to take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga restart on January 20th, as reported by Maximilian Koch, via @iMiaSanMia:

This is tremendous news for an already thin backline, which will have to be on point in order to have a good Bundesliga restart and to also attempt to contain PSG’s offensive line in the Champions League in a month’s time.

Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, and Daley Blind figure to be the other options available at center-back for the second half of the season, while Josip Stanišić can also fill in when needed as well.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works