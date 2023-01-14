Bayern Munich Injury Update: “Matthijs de Ligt is ready for Leipzig”

Injuries have been hitting Bayern Munich’s squad hard lately (Yikes...the amount of times I’ve read that sentence in the past 11-12 years). After losing Lucas Hernández during France’s first match of the World Cup, and captain Manuel Neuer’s tragic ski accident, Matthijs de Ligt (ankle) and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (cold) were added to the list of injuries and ailments during the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar.

Luckily, the Dutch center-back seems to be ready to take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga restart on January 20th, as reported by Maximilian Koch, via @iMiaSanMia:

Hasan Salihamidžić confirms that Matthijs de Ligt will be available against Leipzig next week: "He's only rested for two days. What I can say at 100% is that he will be there next week against Leipzig. We're looking at how he's feeling from day to day" [@_kochmaximilian] pic.twitter.com/fZ6E3MR0aZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 12, 2023

This is tremendous news for an already thin backline, which will have to be on point in order to have a good Bundesliga restart and to also attempt to contain PSG’s offensive line in the Champions League in a month’s time.

Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, and Daley Blind figure to be the other options available at center-back for the second half of the season, while Josip Stanišić can also fill in when needed as well.