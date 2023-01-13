Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann says it’s no guarantee Thomas Müller starts at striker vs. RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich probably learned a little bit about itself during the squad’s 4-4 draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

One of the “new” ideas for the team is to play Thomas Müller as the No. 9, which is where he started against the Austrian power. Like he did with Germany, however, Müller seemed to struggle with getting involved when playing a more defined role.

When asked if Müller would start at striker next week against RB Leipzig, manager Julian Nagelsmann was non-committal.

“Thomas has different positions. (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) is more of a fixed striker,” said Nagelsmann according to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One other veteran who does not exactly have a settled position is Daley Blind. The newly acquired Dutchman made his debut against Red Bull Salzburg and impressed Nagelsmann.

“He did very well. You can see the experience he has,” Nagelsmann remarked (according to Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Surely, there will be some movement everywhere on the roster, but even after the Doha training camp and a friendly, not everything is set in concrete.

