Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper search locking them out of €‎30m transfer race

Bayern Munich’s sudden winter transfer window needs are pricing them out of the market for some favored candidates at other positions. Manuel Neuer’s ski accident and Lucas Hernández’s ACL tear are calling for immediate reinforcements — and the spend means that addressing the tenuous future of right-back depth at the club will have to wait.

Olympique Lyon’s Malo Gusto is one of the top names in Europe at the moment, and the 19-year-old had previously been linked with Bayern, among other clubs. But Bild is reporting that the Bavarians have moved on. Via @iMiaSanMia:

The idea of signing Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyon is discarded. A fee in the region of €20-30m is too expensive for Bayern, especially with the unexpected expenses of a new goalkeeper following Neuer’s injury.

With Bayern facing hurdles to obtain both of their apparent top keeper targets, Alexander Nübel and Yann Sommer, the club is facing the prospect of splurging even more at that position. Perhaps that’s extra motivation for the club to try and persuade Benjamin Pavard to stay.