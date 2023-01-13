Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann puts his faith in Sven Ulreich

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann provided an update on his squad’s goalkeeper situation, which has been reeling since Manuel Neuer’s unfortunate leg fracture in December. The club have dipped into their youth ranks for their winter training camp in Doha, but the situation should change by the close of the signing window.

For now, Neuer’s deputy Sven Ulreich is the new No. 1. And it may just stay that way for the Bavarians, who are set to face PSG in the Champions League next month.

“I trust Ulle, I’ve already emphasized that,” Nagelsmann stated (via @iMiaSanMia). “Generally speaking, we still have to get another goalkeeper — regardless of whether he’s the number one or number two.”

Nagelsmann is speaking to a reality the club may be having to come to terms with. And sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić will need to measure carefully before committing — as the club don’t know how long Neuer will be out.

At this juncture, a new backup may be easier and cheaper to find than a starting-quality keeper. But that would simply kick the can down the road, to the summer transfer window.