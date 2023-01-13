Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 27 — Takeaways from Bayern Munich’s training camp; Thomas Müller’s cloudy future; A goalkeeper update; Getting hyped for the Rückrunde; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is nearing its return to real action (non-friendlies) and there is plenty to yack about after the team broke its training camp in Doha.

With a tough test against RB Leipzig waiting next week, Bayern Munich had some things to work out at training camp and it seems like the team is settling into form. All of that combined with the general craziness surrounding the club leaves for a lot to be discussed.

Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at the takeaways from Bayern Munich’s training camp in Doha, including the winners and losers.

Thomas Müller’s role on the squad moving forward...does he have one?

A loan for Lovro Zvonarek during the summer transfer window?

An update on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation, including some doubt on whether or not Manuel Neuer can return to his top form.

Getting excited for the second half of the season.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.