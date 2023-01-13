Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

So it’s finally time for the first Bayern Munich game of 2023. Honestly, we’ve been so starved of content in the last few months that any kind of football is a godsend. The Bundesliga is admirable for its winter break allowing the players to rest, but combined with a World Cup break the hiatus was almost unbearable.

We’re almost back, though. Bayern are having its first friendly much later than most other German clubs, probably because the club had a much higher percentage of stars attending the World Cup. Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer miss out due to long term injuries, while Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Matthijs de Ligt will sit out as a precautionary measure.

This will be our first time to see the squad in action since the WC break. How much has changed in that time?

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Bayern Campus Stadium, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:00 pm local time, 12 pm EST

TV/streaming: FC Bayern YouTube

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

