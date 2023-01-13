Bayern Munich fans will see Daley Blind debut vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich fans will not have to wait too long to take a gander at newly acquired defender Daley Blind.

According to manager Julian Nagelsmann, the club will be looking to give Blind some field time against Red Bull Salzburg.

“Of course he will play tomorrow. He still needs some time because the training intensity is higher. You can see that he has a lot of experience, a lot of calm on the ball. He will adapt well to the role that we have planned for him,” said Nagelsmann.

Blind could play quite a few roles for Bayern Munich in the coming months. Able to player center-back, outside-back, and as a defensive midfielder, Blind will be a key figure for squad depth in the Rückrunde — especially with Lucas Hernandez already out for the rest of the season. Noussair Mazraoui down with pericarditis, and Matthijs de Ligt nursing an ankle injury.

For his part, Blind seems happy to be with Bayern Munich: