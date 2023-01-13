Despite injury, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt a fan of training camp in Doha

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt entered the team’s training camp in Doha refreshed and ready to go.

An ankle injury limited his training time, but that does not mean the Dutchman did not find value in the club’s jaunt to the Middle East.

“It’s very nice. We’re working a lot and hard. It’s not easy, but it’s great to be here with the boys,” De Ligt said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For De Ligt, the camp was a great thing for the team, especially after the World Cup.

“Of course it was a bit difficult for me that I didn’t play that much (at the World Cup in Qatar). I started the first game then the coach didn’t play me. But even if you’re not on the pitch, you have to do your job and help your teammates, that’s what I did,” said De Ligt. “Now I had a 3-week vacation. I’m happy with my first six months at Bayern. But I think I can still improve and raise my level and hopefully play a successful second half of the season.”