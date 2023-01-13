Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Lovro Zvonarek to go on loan?; Inter Milan eyeing Noussair Mazraoui; Chelsea pursuing Dani Olmo; Real Madrid has Alphonso Davies backup plan; Borussia Dortmund, Youssoufa Moukoko butting heads; and MORE!

It appears that Bayern Munich has the same plan for Lovro Zvonarek, that it had for Gabriel Vidovic. Unable to get the necessary level of competition to his development in the Regionalliga, Bayern Munich will seek out a quality loan destination for Zvonarek:

Bayern are considering sending Lovro Zvonarek (17) out on loan in the summer. The plan for the Croatian in his first season is to get used to the club and train with the first team 1-2 times a week. But to develop further, Regionalliga football is not ideal.

Zvonarek is one of many young and talented attacking midfielders/second strikers that Bayern Munich has within its walls these days. A loan makes perfect sense for Zvonarek, who could become a hot commodity on the transfer market if he has a strong showing while on his expected loan assignment.

Inter Milan reportedly has Noussair Mazraoui on its transfer radar, but — let’s be honest — there is virtually no shot Bayern Munich would let the currently injured right-back go given Benjamin Pavard’s uncertain future:

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, Club Brugge’s Tajon Buchanan, and Genk’s Angelo Preciado are all among Inter’s targets to replace Denzel Dumfries should the Dutchman be sold. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are firming up their succession plan for the Dutchman as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United begin to circle around him.

Chelsea FC has brought in Joao Felix on a loan (he immediately got booked and will be suspended for three games) from Atlético Madrid, but still wants to add more — in the form of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo:

Chelsea are interested in a transfer for Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk, but it may not be as easy as they would like as competition is stern. The Blues are hoping to gazump Arsenal to the signing of the Ukrainian winger but may face a few stumbling blocks in the hope of getting a deal done. The main obstacle will be that of the fee – Shakhtar are demanding a mega price tag for their star talent and that is proving to be difficult. Now, Chelsea have an alternative in mind: Spain star Dani Olmo, who is currently on the books of German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Olmo has had a positive rise in the game for the last few years having made a name for himself at Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, with his career starting out at Barcelona’s famed La Masia.

In this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works’ Flagship show, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Thoughts on the Daley Blind signing

The added, and needed depth in Bayern’s defense

The rotations Nagelsmann will have to make during the Rückrunde

Realistic expectations of Blind; how much and where he’ll mostly deputize

Bayern’s crowded midfield and attack

If we think Bayern will definitely sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern’s ability to announce transfers out of thin air

Neuer’s choices of what to do while on holiday

DAD JOKES GALORE!

Real Madrid has a back-up plan if it cannot pry Alphonso Davies away from Bayern Munich:

La Liga champions Real Madrid are reportedly considering a Bosman move for 27-year-old Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alejandro Grimaldo is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. Los Blancos will pursue the 27-year-old Benfica left-back if they fail to sign Alphonso Davies. And the former Barcelona defender will arrive in a Bosman move, with his contract expiring in June.

It still feels like Davies leaving Bayern Munich, while a possibility, is still a longshot.

It looks like Bayern Munich Frauen goalkeeper Janina Leitzig is on her way to Leicester City:

90min understands Leicester are set to complete the signing of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Janina Leitzig. The 23-year-old made 21 appearances for Bayern last term in place of the injured Laura Benkarth, but has since found herself behind youngster Maria-Luisa Grohs in the pecking order this season. Leitzig did not travel with Bayern to their training camp in Doha this month, and has a contract with the German outfit until 2024.

Related Herbert Hainer celebrates the advancements of the FC Bayern Frauen

It seems like things are getting a wee bit contentious between Youssoufa Moukoko and Borussia Dortmund:

News #Moukoko: Clear message from BVB Boss Watzke at Sky: „It's legitimate for him to try to get a good position for himself. But it's just as legitimate that we have our own ideas, and if they don't coincide, then the collaboration won't be continued.“ @Sky_Jesco @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/uchyL5JbTv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 12, 2023

Moukoko is interesting. He is still just 18-years-old, but he is not a big, imposing presence as a striker. Part of me wonders if BVB is considering his slight stature as a reason to hesitate on giving him a huge salary at this stage of his career.

Moukoko has been...okay all things considered, but his game requires some maturity and if Borussia Dortmund feels backed in a corner with Moukoko’s salary demands, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the club will let him walk during the summer.

Not that my opinion means much, but it seems as if he has plenty to prove before any club invests a lot of money into him.