Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich’s latest goalkeeper flirtation; Throwing it back to Pearl Jam’s “State of Love and Trust”; A call for more Paul (Wanner); and MORE!

According to Bruno Andrade, Bayern Munich has interest in 23-year-old Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Sounds good on the surface, eh?

A good, young goalkeeper who might be able to help close out some trophies this season and become a net-minder for the future now that Alexander Nübel might no longer be in the plans.

What could go wrong?

The price...the price could go wrong. Per Andrade, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been linked to Costa, who would cost €75 million:

Diogo Costa é garantia para Bayern, Manchester United ou qualquer outro gigante que esteja a procura de um novo guarda-redes. A cláusula de rescisão é elevada (75 M€), mas, olhando de forma bem simplista, "basta" pensar na divisão do valor por 10/15 anos de (provável) sucesso — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 12, 2023

Diogo Costa is a guarantee for Bayern, Manchester United or any other giant looking for a new goalkeeper. The termination clause is high (75 M€), but, looking at it in a very simplistic way, it is “enough” to think of dividing the value by 10/15 years of (probable) success

The cost alone likely makes Bayern Munich a non-factor in this alleged pursuit. When comparing the Costa rumor to the fact that Bayern Munich (allegedly) is balking at paying €8 million to €10 million for Borussia Mönchengladbach star Yann Sommer, it seems even more ludicrous.

For my money, Sommer is still the main man, with Nübel as a strong number two, but could either player find his way to Säbener Straße by the end of the month?

For Nübel, the details are murky, Some days it sounds like he has closed the book on Bayern Munich, but on others it sounds as if a move could happen if AS Monaco can get a requisite replacement. In some ways, the situation feels as if Nübel likes the sense that Bayern Munich is missing him.

As for Sommer, everything appears to be lining up — except Bayern Munich pulling the final trigger. The price for Sommer is far from absurd, especially consider the type of value he would bring for the rest of this season (and potentially into next season depending on how long it takes Manuel Neuer to regain his full form — which is questionable at this stage).

All the while Sven Ulreich has to sit back and listen to all of this noise.

For fans, the situation has become maddening and as the days tick off the calendar, maybe even a bit scary.

What will sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić ultimately do? I don’t know, but it seems very doubtful that it will include shelling out €75 million to Porto for Costa.

Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 27

Bayern Munich is nearing its return to real action (non-friendlies) and there is plenty to yack about after the team broke its training camp in Doha.

With a tough test against RB Leipzig waiting next week, Bayern Munich had some things to work out at training camp and it seems like the team is settling into form. All of that combined with the general craziness surrounding the club leaves for a lot to be discussed.

Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at the takeaways from Bayern Munich’s training camp in Doha, including the winners and losers.

Thomas Müller’s role on the squad moving forward...does he have one?

A loan for Lovro Zvonarek during the summer transfer window?

An update on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation, including some doubt on whether or not Manuel Neuer can return to his top form.

Getting excited for the second half of the season.

Song of the Week: “State of Love and Trust” by Pearl Jam

There were a few killer soundtracks in the 90s, but one that seemed to resonate with a lot of teens and young adults was from the move Singles.

While not necessarily an acclaimed film, it did become part of the fabric of era and a lot had to do with the soundtrack, which featured Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Paul Westerberg, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Lovemongers, Mud Honey...and Pearl Jam among others.

Pearl Jam’s contribution was the completely underrated tune, “State of Love and Trust”, which you could argue is one of the band’s strongest songs from their catalog. Because it was not featured on “Ten”, “Vs.”, “Vitalogy”, “No Code”, “Yield”, or “Binaural” (the last big Pearl Jam album), it sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.

It was later added to Pearl Jam’s re-release of “Ten”, which was call “Ten Redux.”

Regardless, it is one of the Seattle band’s best:

Wanner waning? Probably not

We still have not seen much of Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner, but here is to hoping that Julian Nagelsmann unleashes the 17-year-old wunderkind.

If anyone forgets exactly why there is so much hype around the youngster, here’s a brief video to get your juices flowing again:

#PaulsToTheWall in the Rückrunde!

Prediction Records