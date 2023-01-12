Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants more signings

Bayern Munich have been active in the transfer market: signing ex-Ajax player Daley Blind until the end of the season, almost getting the Konrad Laimer deal over the line, and a back and forth with Borussia Monchengladbach for goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Are they going to stop there? Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t think so.

Bayern’s 35-year-old coach was asked in his press conference (captured by @iMiaSanMia) if he wished for more signings. Nagelsmann said he does, and many at that. It won’t be easy, however, with Gladbach and AS Monaco with Alexander Nubel fighting back.

“I have many wishes, we have four long-term injuries”, Nagelsmann said. “But It’s very difficult in winter, especially as a German club. The market situation is complex.”

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić previously stated that Bayern won’t sign players in the winter/January transfer window, but with the club’s recent injury woes and the signing of Blind will definitely have Brazzo reconsider his stance, and it looks like it’s changing, especially with the return of the Bundesliga and Champions League inching ever closer..