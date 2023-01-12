Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann satisfied with camp

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was happy with how his team team performed at its training camp in Doha. Maybe more than anything, the only “camp casualty” was Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, who picked up an ankle injury during the early part of the week.

De Ligt will not play in the team’s friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on Friday.

“I’m generally very satisfied with how the training camp went. We had a few injured and tired players, so it was about adjusting the number of sessions. The young players gave it their all. The established ones as well. The atmosphere in the squad is good,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Matthijs de Ligt has a bit of a swollen ankle, but everything is fine, he had a scan. He won’t be available against Salzburg tomorrow. It’s an important game, it’s about setting the course for the start of the Bundesliga. We’ll take it as almost a competitive game.”

The camp was a good base for the Bavarians to get back on track after an extended World Cup break. The journey for the Rückrunde will be long and treacherous, so some quality time away to focus on football was likely just what this team needed.