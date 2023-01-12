The kids are alright: Arijon Ibrahimović plays starring role in Doha for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich opted to bring five youth players to Doha for training camp and it appears to have been quite the astute decision.

In particular, Arijon Ibrahimović has stood out, while goalkeeper Tom Ritzy Hülsmann, defender Tarek Buchmann, attacker Yusuf Kabadayi, and midfielder Lovro Zvonarek have also held their own per Abendzeitung:

In Doha, Arijon Ibrahimovic (17) is particularly distinguished by this quality. The young German striker with roots in Kosovo has scored 13 times for Bayern’s U-19s in the first half of the season so far, and he has two assists in two games with the amateurs in the regional league. And Ibrahimovic is also in the spotlight with the pros: he scored some nice goals in the training sessions, and he acted very cool and calm in front of goal. The young man with the illustrious name doesn’t seem to worry too much, this carefree attitude is very important. In addition to Ibrahimovic, defensive jewel Buchmann has played in the foreground. The 1.88m defender is praised internally for his clean passing game and his height also gives him an advantage in dogfights. Buchmann can improve when it comes to remaining defense and game activity, but his potential is generally considered to be high. According to AZ information, the coaching team is extremely satisfied with the performance of the five youngsters, everyone showed the necessary respect but not fear. Everyone would have contributed their part to a top training camp. Paul Wanner (17) is a little further along. The midfielder signed a professional contract last year and has already played seven times in Nagelsmann’s team. And so Wanner, who is also still at the beginning of his career, alongside Musiala and Müller, is the role model for the very young Bayern players who are allowed to show themselves in Doha.

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller thinks the youngsters have handled the situation well.

“The biggest tip is to find a mixture of humility and not to freeze in shock,” said Müller: “If you’re in a promising position in front of the goal as a young player, you also have to shoot. It’s like in basketball: if you If you have an open three-pointer, you have to take it – even if you’re not a three-pointer specialist. You have to be cheeky, especially the offensive players. The guys make a very good impression. They are hardworking and also self-confident. I enjoy it and I don’t have the impression that the level is suffering.”