 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel are complicating things for Bayern Munich

A decision seems further away than Kahn and Brazzo in this image.

By Soundz58
/ new
FC Bayern Munich training camp in Doha Photo by Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich still cannot seem to secure a deal to get a goalkeeper that would be the number one for at least the remainder of the current season. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, there is still contact with Alexander Nübel. However, Nübel stated explicitly that he would not be willing to return as long as Manuel Neuer will automatically be the number one upon his return which is currently set to be just in time for the 2023/24 season.

Nübel “is not entirely reluctant to return to Munich through a winter transfer. After all, his goal was always becoming Bayern’s number one.” He will have the opportunity throughout the upcoming half-year, but there won’t be Neuer and Nübel at Bayern at the same time. When Neuer returns, Nübel has to “once again find himself a new team”.

Meanwhile, the Yann Sommer plan is at a standstill. Sommer who still seems to be the priority target for Bayern is only realizable if Bayern nearly doubles their envisioned 5 million euro fee, but “if the deal falls through” the option is to go “with another goalkeeper for up to 5 million euros” or to go “with Sven Ulreich” for die Rückrunde.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works