Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel are complicating things for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich still cannot seem to secure a deal to get a goalkeeper that would be the number one for at least the remainder of the current season. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, there is still contact with Alexander Nübel. However, Nübel stated explicitly that he would not be willing to return as long as Manuel Neuer will automatically be the number one upon his return which is currently set to be just in time for the 2023/24 season.



Bayern ist weiter mit Alex Nübel in Kontakt. Er hat bewusst gesagt, dass eine Rückkehr, solange Neuer noch spielt, für ihn keinen Sinn ergebe. Aber ganz abgeneigt von einem Winterwechsel nach München ist er nicht. Schließlich war immer sein Ziel, Bayerns Nummer 1 zu sein [Kicker] pic.twitter.com/Fsi5c3pLHp — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) January 11, 2023

Diese Chance hat er im nächsten halben Jahr. Nübel und Neuer wird es bei Bayern nicht gleichzeitig geben. Nübel müsste, wenn Neuer im Sommer wieder fit ist, sich also erneut einen neuen Verein suchen. — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) January 11, 2023

Nübel “is not entirely reluctant to return to Munich through a winter transfer. After all, his goal was always becoming Bayern’s number one.” He will have the opportunity throughout the upcoming half-year, but there won’t be Neuer and Nübel at Bayern at the same time. When Neuer returns, Nübel has to “once again find himself a new team”.

Meanwhile, the Yann Sommer plan is at a standstill. Sommer who still seems to be the priority target for Bayern is only realizable if Bayern nearly doubles their envisioned 5 million euro fee, but “if the deal falls through” the option is to go “with another goalkeeper for up to 5 million euros” or to go “with Sven Ulreich” for die Rückrunde.