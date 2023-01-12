Bavarian GK Voting: Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, Kevin Trapp, or who else should be Bayern Munich's new man between the posts?

Let’s find a goalkeeper, shall we? As reported earlier on, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper target Yann Sommer is who the team would like to replace Manuel Neuer with.

However, the situation seems a bit complicated:

Though there exists mutual interest between Bayern and Yann Sommer, his current team Borussia Mönchengladbach has been anything but an easy partner to negotiate with as die Fohlen want 8-10 million euros to find a suitable replacement while Bayern assumed a 5 million euro fee. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Sommer is currently pleading the fifth, and Alexander Nübel - though not disinclined to return to Bavaria — does not want to be Bayern’s number one between the posts and play second fiddle behind Manuel Neuer as soon as the wall returns. Coexistence does not seem possible here.

Per Sport1, Kevin Trapp’s future at Eintracht Frankfurt is also up in the air and Bayern contacting die Adler caused some turmoil in Hesse. Additionally, while Sven Ulreich is a capable keeper to hold down the fortress in Neuer’s absence as proven multiple times, even his hard work currently in Doha probably won’t get him the number one spot though Joshua Kimmich has full confidence in Ulle.

So... what now? Should Bayern go down the costly route and pursue Yann Sommer, Kevin Trapp, or Alexander Nübel? Or, should Bayern leave it in the hands of Sven Ulreich? Or, should Bayern trust in Johannes Schenk, the 19-year-old youngster? If you had the choice, who would you go for and why? Let us know in the comments below!

