Bayern Munich youngster Grayson Dettoni called to USMNT U-19 camp

Bayern Munich youth defender Grayson Dettoni was selected for the USMNT U-19 camp being held at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Dettoni is a Virginia-born center-back, who played many of his foundational years in the United States for the San Diego Surf.

Below is the invite list for the camp:

(List courtesy of USSoccer.com)

Dettoni is rising through the ranks on Säbener Straße because of his talent, skill-set, and physical attributes. With a continued trend upward, Dettoni could find himself competing for a first team position in the future.