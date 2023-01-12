 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich youngster Grayson Dettoni called to USMNT U-19 camp

The talented defender is putting in work for both club and country these days.

By CSmith1919
/ new

Bayern Munich youth defender Grayson Dettoni was selected for the USMNT U-19 camp being held at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Dettoni is a Virginia-born center-back, who played many of his foundational years in the United States for the San Diego Surf.

Below is the invite list for the camp:

GOALKEEPERS (2):

Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Charles DeMarco (BW Gottschee; New York, N.Y.)

DEFENDERS (8):

Kamran Acito (Duke University; New York, N.Y.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Grayson Dettoni (Bayern Munich/GER; Munich, Germany), Drew Murray (Unattached; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Walter Portales (Club America/MEX; Los Angeles, Calif.), Fritz Volmar (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.)

MIDFIELDERS (6):

Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Tyler Pasnik (Rangers/SCO; Bishopton, Scotland), David Ruiz (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Sam Williams (University of North Carolina; Tenafly, N.J.)

FORWARDS (7):

Kristian Fletcher (D.C. United; Bethesda, Md.), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Nighte Pickering (Memphis 901 FC; Frisco, Texas), Malick Sanogo (FC Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany), Tarik Scott (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Marcos Zambrano (Unattached; Gladwyne, Pa.)

(List courtesy of USSoccer.com)

Dettoni is rising through the ranks on Säbener Straße because of his talent, skill-set, and physical attributes. With a continued trend upward, Dettoni could find himself competing for a first team position in the future.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works