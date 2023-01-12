Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich searching for a center-back; Real Madrid enters fray for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane; La Liga player “masks up” to go rogue; Newcastle United wants Youssoufa Moukoko; Liverpool eyes another Bundesliga midfielder; & MORE!

According to sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is expecting Benjamin Pavard to leave the club this summer (at this point, who isn’t?) and is scouring the market for a center-back to come in for next season:

Bayern are looking for a new centre-back to prepare for a possible departure of Benjamin Pavard.

Bayern Munich is in a very precarious spot. If Pavard leaves as expected, Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano appear more than capable of holding down the fort until Lucas Hernandez is ready to return from his injury. After a career marred by various ailments, however, the Hernandez’s ability to comeback with all of his explosiveness and mobility is questionable at best.

Bayern Munich does have highly-touted youngster Tarek Buchmann on campus, but it would seem unwise at this stage to think Buchmann is ready to be the No. 3 center-back in the rotation to start the season.

Given the club’s need to find a bonafide No. 1 striker, it remains to be seen just how much Bayern Munich will want to spend on another central defender. If Daley Blind settles into the squad and integrates nicely, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Bayern Munich could bring him back on mutually beneficial deal.

Bayern Munich has not fully given up hope on acquiring Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, but it looks extremely bleak to say the least.

Given that, and some uncertainty over Kane’s future with Tottenham, Real Madrid is looking to jump into the fray:

Real Madrid have joined Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. He could cost €100m even though his contract expires in 2024.

Another week and Bayern Munich provided its fanbase with another shocker or two.

As always, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to Bayern Munich — and we start this episode by rapping about the surprise pickup of Daley Blind and what appears to be a nearly done deal for Yann Sommer.

Here is the full rundown for what we have on tap:

What Daley Blind will bring to Bayern Munich — and what it means for other players on the roster.

The latest on where things stand with Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yann Sommer.

The Harry Kane pipedream appears to be dead, so is Randal Kolo Muani a viable option to be Bayern Munich’s striker of the future?

Was Leon Goretzka using the World Cup platform to grandstand?

Julian Nagelsmann had some interesting thoughts on coaching.

After months of speculation, Atlético Madrid finally agreed to part ways with Joao Felix on a temporary basis. Felix is at Chelsea for a loan spell:

The time is now! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

In a weird way, Felix is either one of the most overrated or underrated players on the planet depending on your point of view.

Borussia Dortmund phenom Youssoufa Moukoko is reportedly tired of waiting for the club to meet his demands and both Newcastle United and Chelsea are waiting to snatch him up:

Chelsea could miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko after Newcastle made a substantial verbal approach for the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid. The 18-year-old Germany international is thought to have discussed a deal worth over £150,000 a week to join Newcastle on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. Chelsea and Barcelona are among the clubs known to be interested in Moukoko, who played for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar. Dortmund are trying to tie Moukoko down to a new deal but are struggling to reach his wage demands and Newcastle are well-placed to beat Chelsea to his signature.

In this episode of Bavarian Podcast Works’ Flagship show, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Thoughts on the Daley Blind signing

The added, and needed depth in Bayern’s defense

The rotations Nagelsmann will have to make during the Rückrunde

Realistic expectations of Blind; how much and where he’ll mostly deputize

Bayern’s crowded midfield and attack

If we think Bayern will definitely sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayern’s ability to announce transfers out of thin air

Neuer’s choices of what to do while on holiday

DAD JOKES GALORE!

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is not the only Bundesliga midfielder on Liverpool FCs transfer radar. Jurgen Klopp’s club is also looking at Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Kone:

While Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s top midfield target, the Reds are also interested in Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone.

Uh, I don’t even want to try and describe this because it’s awesome. Have at it:

Gerard Pique is running a 7-a-side league in Spain called @kingsleague. The teams have presidents like Aguero and Casillas. This week, a current LaLiga player who wasn't allowed by his club and agent to take part played with a mask and under the name Enigma to hide his identity. pic.twitter.com/HWmvAPkHTi — David Kappel (@kappilinho) January 11, 2023

If want to know more about the Kings League, check out this ESPN article.