Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt identifies areas for self-improvement

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt has had a solid start to his career in Germany after his previous stints with Ajax and Juventus.

There has been a new standard set for fitness and durability that might not have been in place while De Ligt played in Italy, but the Dutchman is making progress in adapting his body and mentality for the German grind.

When recently asked about what he would like to improve on, De Ligt talked through where he is, what he has done, and what might be next.

“I can do a bit more with the ball. In the first 6 months, I mainly focused on defending. Physically, I’ve gotten stronger,” said De Ligt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The training camp is very important for me and I think I can play even better.”

With Lucas Hernandez out for the rest of the season, the soft landing transition plan for De Ligt that Bayern Munich had envisioned is now out the window. De Ligt clearly holds a key to the squad’s success for the season.