The 2022 Cyler d’Or Countdown: The best players in the world, Nos. 20-11

The Ballon d’Or has as of late shifted to a (much more suitable) format, now reviewing a season rather than a calendar year. However, there is still something rather charming about looking at football over a calendar year, hence the 2022 year-end Cyler Awards.

This week we put a full stop on this year’s awards with a final ceremony with a countdown starting from thirty. We have seen the top five leagues individually, but we have not seen them together. It’s time to award the 2022 Cyler d’Or. Not any regional variant, this is not just for Ligue 1, or Serie A, or any other league. Worldwide.

Of the thirty man shortlist, twenty-five will be the twenty-five players who received honours during the course of the 2022 Cyler Awards, giving us a clean split of five players from each of Europe’s top leagues. The remaining five will be handpicked from the players who missed out on the awards.

Previously: 30-21

20-11

20. Rafael Leão (AC Milan, Portugal)

The young winger picked up the MVP award in Italy after AC Milan’s historic Scudetto and has continued to be in top form during the 22/23 season.

19. João Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal)

Cancelo has been immaculate throughout the season, providing a base for City’s phenomenal attack from deep with his support and holding down the fort on either side of defense, usually on the left inverting into the middle.

18. Téji Savanier (Montpellier HSC, France)

I can’t believe Savanier doesn’t get a look-in for the national team, he is so good. SO SO GOOD. A perfect hybrid of the modern 8 and 10 roles, balling out at 31.

17. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Neuer continues to be a top-class goalkeeper, bailing out his backline whenever he’s called upon. Very few hiccups along the way.

16. Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Rodri’s stability and safety is exactly what City have fallen back on when their midfield and attack’s risks cause holes to open up, and he has delivered time and time again.

15. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

The Belgian may have become invisible during the 22/23 season but he was undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in the world during 21/22, particularly towards the end.

14. Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)

It wasn’t a very good year for top goalkeepers, but Alisson was the pick of the bunch individually, holding down the fort for Liverpool in their ungodly run during the start of the year and continuing his great form even when Liverpool as a team took a nose-dive.

13. Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

Neymar had a pretty good first half of the year, but the 22/23 season in particular has seen him ascend into another plane with some ridiculous performances, especially from July to September.

12. Sadio Mané (Liverpool/Bayern Munich, Senegal)

Mané started the year off looking like a very real Ballon d’Or contender, outperforming all expectations with a shift to the centre of Liverpool’s attack and winning AFCON as the tournament’s best player. However after his blockbuster move to Munich he has dropped off with inconsistent performances.

11. Sergej Milinković-Savić (SS Lazio, Serbia)

Our first regional Cyler d’Or winner, Milinković-Savić ruled over Italy this year from the middle of the park. Simply too good to contain.

Tune in tomorrow for spots 10-6!

What do you think of my picks? Is there any order you would’ve changed? Let us know in the discussion below.