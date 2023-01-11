Yann Sommer remaining tight-lipped about Bayern Munich links

Yann Sommer is the main man to replace Manuel Neuer for Bayern Munich.

The only problem; he is still a Borussia Monchengladbach player as Bayern are being put through the proverbial wringer in their efforts to acquire the Swiss international during the winter transfer window.

It’s well understood at this point that Bayern’s wants the player and the player wants to leave Gladbach for Bayern, but Die Fohlen are remaining firm in their stance that they want upwards of 8-10 million euros as opposed to what Bayern initially thought would be a 5-million euro fee.

Per new information from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Sommer is remaining increasingly tight-lipped about the potential move to Bayern due to certain promises that were made to him by Gladbach’s front office. They assured the keeper that they would, in fact, continue negotiations with Bayern and try to get a deal over the line as long as they have a backup keeper lined up to take his spot for when he would be leaving for Bayern. This agreement has caused Sommer to stay quiet on the matter out of respect for the agreements that are in place with Gladbach’s bosses.

Sommer had been asked about his contract and the remainder of the season when Gladbach’s training camp began at the beginning of the month, but he answered diplomatically, saying that they would just be “soon” talking about his current contract with the club. As we know, it’s set to expire this summer and he does not plan on accepting a new deal, knowing the situation at Bayern and that he definitely wants to make the move happen this winter. Of course, he’s not going to say that directly to anyone.

Sport Bild also add that Bayern would still have to pay Gladbach’s asking price of 8-10 million euros, though there is certainly the possibility that they would be willing to slightly wiggle that price down, to perhaps even 6-million euros. It’s all dependent on if and when they find a keeper that would take Sommer’s place, which is obviously a big role to fill, much like Sommer’s role replacing Neuer at Bayern. At this point, Bayern has already offered 4-million euros to ‘Gladbach, which was not accepted.