Joshua Kimmich trusts Sven Ulreich to be Bayern Munich’s starting goalkeeper

Sven Ulreich has been Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper understudy since moving from VfB Stuttgart in 2015. Despite Manuel Neuer’s grip of death on the number 1 position, Ulreich made the most of his time as the starter, most notably in the 2017/18 season where Neuer was sidelined due to a foot injury against Real Madrid earlier that calendar year.

Fast forward to 2023: Neuer is out for nearly a year after breaking his leg on a ski trip, the return of the Bundesliga and a Champions League date with Paris Saint-Germain looms large, and some people see Ulreich unfit to deal with PSG’s front three. Joshua Kimmich, however, still has faith in the club’s number 2. He said in a press conference that he puts his faith in Ulreich to keep the ball out of the goal (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

“Of course (we trust him), we played with Ulle several times in recent years,” Kimmich said. “We all fully trust him. He has already played a few games this season and has done outstandingly.”

Although Kimmich has voiced his support for Ulreich, the former pointed out that another goalkeeper is a priority to stand in for Neuer (which is something Ulreich is fine with). “There’s no question that we still need a goalkeeper,” Kimmich declared.