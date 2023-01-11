Training Update: Matthijs de Ligt out, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting banged up for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, Bayern Munich’s poor run of luck with injuries is continuing at the club’s training camp in Doha.

Already hurting after the losses of center-back Lucas Hernandez and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer over the break, defender Matthijs de Ligt and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are the latest Bayern Munich players to be felled by.

The good news is that neither player appears to have sustained a significant issue:

Personnel update: Matthijs de Ligt continues to sit out after twisting his ankle in training. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has a cold and stopped the session in the morning. He gets a break in the afternoon. Both players are questionable for the Salzburg game on Friday.

Minor injuries are always met with a huge sigh of relief around these parts. Hopefully, this is the last of the knocks to come out of Doha. The compact schedule will certainly be tough enough to manage already — and Julian Nagelsmann will need his boys operating at full capacity for the Bundesliga re-start next week against RB Leipzig.