Bayern Munich out on Roberto Firmino and Axel Disasi, shifts focus to Konrad Laimer and Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich have been active behind the scenes, targeting players and finalizing a deal for some. The Rekordmeister have recently started to look at center backs and have been linked to AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi, in addition to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

BILD journos Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) reported that Bayern are no longer in the running for those two players and have not been a topic of discussion within the Bayern office. Instead, they are focusing on finalizing a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and preparing a contract extension for Lucas Hernandez who is currently out injured.

Roberto Firmino and Axel Disasi are two interesting players, but a deal for either player seems unrealistic as Bayern are stacked in CAM and winger (Firmino). Disasi? Well, Benjamin Pavard is in limbo and isn’t in advanced talks with other clubs for a transfer at the present and Bayern do have players they can develop. Getting a Laimer deal done and giving Hernandez an extension is probably the best thing the could do right now.