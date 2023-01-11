How Bayern Munich snuffed out hijack attempt from Real Madrid on prized youngster

According to a report from Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich had to fend off a late rally from Real Madrid to sign Mathys Tel last summer:

Real Madrid tried to hijack Mathys Tel’s move to Bayern last summer. The Spanish club absolutely wanted Tel — but at that point, the player’s agent had already given his word to Bayern. In addition, Tel himself only wanted to move to Munich.

But why was Tel so hellbent on joining Bayern Munich when Real Madrid — and all of its glorious European history — came calling? Well...

That’s right, it appears that one of sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s acclaimed PowerPoint presentations might have helped pave the way to ensure that Tel would not relent on his decision to move to Bavaria:

Tel only wanted Bayern because Hasan Salihamidžić presented him with a concrete career plan. Technical director Marco Neppe, in particular, strongly advocated the transfer.

Now, Tel is firmly entrenched on the first team and appears to be ready to make a contribution...at left-wing:

In the second half of the season, Julian Nagelsmann is planning with Tel as a second striker next to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Due to the injury of Sadio Mané, Tel could also get more playing time on the left wing, his favourite position.

If Tel truly is a future winger and not a striker as many had thought, those offensive flanks are sure getting crowded and the staffing for the No. 9 spot is still a work in progress.