Bayern Munich want to sign new goalkeeper as soon as possible

The January transfer window has been officially open for over ten days and Bayern Munich still does not have a replacement goalkeeper for the injured Manuel Neuer. They have signed Daley Blind from AFC Ajax, which sort of came out of left field, but the front office’s internal deadline of January 6th to have found a new keeper by has come and gone.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer is the main man the leads the race to become Neuer’s replacement, but there has been so much back and forth with the narrative coming out of both club’s camps. It’s been made clear that Bayern wants Sommer and Sommer wants to join Bayern, but there’s been some haggling over the potential transfer fee as well as Gladbach’s hardline approach of not wanting to let the keeper go for fears that they won’t have an ample replacement lined up themselves. There’s still plenty of time left in the winter transfer window, but we’re edging ever so closer to Bayern’s trip to RB Leipzig on the 20th of this month.

Per new information from Bild (as per @iMiaSanMia), Bayern really wants to get the keeper situation sorted as soon as possible, even though the transfer window is technically open until the 31st. The first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 is just two weeks after the close of the window and 3. Bundesliga matches will have already started by that time as well, which could affect the availability of Bayern Munich II keepers. Sven Ulreich is still ready and available, but Bayern has made it clear they will not be relying on him to be the player to be the long-term number one in Neuer’s absence.

Per new information from Sky Sports’ highly reputable Florian Plettenberg, there hasn’t been any movement in terms of Sommer’s potential transfer to Bayern. Gladbach still want want €8-10m, but Bayern does not want to budge past their valuation of want €5m, knowing that Sommer’s contract is expiring this summer and he does not plan on renewing with Die Fohlen.