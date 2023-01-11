Bayern Munich Frauen player Carolin Simon extends until 2024

Good news for Bayern Munich Frauen as defender Carolin Simon re-ups with the club until 2024. Per Bayern’s official website, all parties involved are happy that the extension came through and that all of them look forward to working with each other more.

“For me, Bayern is the best club. I feel absolutely fine and can totally identify with the club, the team is great and that’s why I’m just happy”, Simon said. Alexander Straus, head coach of Bayern Frauen, also knows the importance of his number 30. “I’m very happy that she’s staying. She’s had a fantastic season so far. I like working with players like Caro who have a lot of experience but are still developing. We think she will be even better next year than she is now”, Straus said.

The 47-year-old gaffer also pointed out Simon’s strengths. “She has a fantastic left foot. She is very good in our attacking game, has a lot of assists and has already scored some important goals this season. She is creative and remains very calm in stressful situations. She fits very well into the way we want to play.”

Since moving from Olympique Lyonnais Feminine in 2019, Simon has played 94 times for Bayern and won the Frauen Bundesliga title in 2021. Continuous development is what the 1992-born has been doing. “Over the past few years, I’ve matured as a player, a bit more stable. I know my role on the pitch and how important I am to the team. I just try to help the team every week”, the 30-year-old said. “As long as I’m playing, I’d like to collect a few more titles and of course I’d love to do that with Bayern.”